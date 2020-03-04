Roads — the need to pave, repair and build new intersections — was one of the main topics of a Saturday morning planning meeting held by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 29.
Among the needs discussed was to pave more of the county's dirt roads. Heavy rains over the last year have washed out or damaged a number of the county's dirt roads, officials said.
The county would like to pave 10 miles of dirt roads per year for 10 years. The cost would be $750,000 to $1 million per year, according to estimates.
Commissioner Marty Seagraves said the county needs to also patch and repave some existing roads.
"A lot are getting bad," he said.
INTERSECTION UPGRADES
The BOC also discussed the need to improve road intersections to accommodate the expected traffic created by SK Battery in Commerce. Specifically, the board discussed upgrading intersectons at Hwy. 98 and Steve Reynolds Blvd.; Hwy. 441 at Steve Reynolds; and at Ridgeway Church Rd. and Steve Reynolds Blvd. The board discussed using some of its remaining economic development road bonds to help pay for the Hwy. 98 intersection upgrade.
Also high on the board's radar for road and intersection improvement is Hwy. 332 at Skelton Rd. to accommodate the opening of the new Jackson County High School in 2021. The board is looking at a roundabout at that intersection at a cost of around $3 million. The board also discussed the eventual need to improve the intersection of Skelton Rd. at Hwy. 124.
BRIDGE PROJECTS COULD
CAUSE TRAFFIC HEADACHES
In state road projects, the board reviewed a list of upcoming bridge and road issues, several of which have the potential to dramatically affect traffic in the county during construction.
The state plans to narrow I-85 to just a few lanes later this year when it replaces the bridge over Ridgeway Church Rd., a situation that would likely lead to a massive amount of detoured traffic around Banks Crossing. The project is part of the state's widening of I-85 to more lanes.
A bridge replacement also slated for this year on Hwy. 332 at Walnut Creek near Pendergrass will also create detours, possibly affecting the already congested Hwy. 60 and Hwy. 124 intersection in West Jackson. That intersection is scheduled to get a roundabout in 2023 because of the heavy traffic in the area.
A potential access from Hwy. 60 to I-85 to relieve traffic congestion in West Jackson, however, has been postponed until 2051.
Another state bridge project that could affect traffic in 2020 is a bridge rehab in Jefferson of the historic bridge over Curry Creek on Sycamore St.
OTHER BIG CAPITAL PROJECTS
With a strong economy improving the county's financial standing, the BOC also discussed a number of other large capital projects it would like to accomplish in the next few years. If current trends continue, the county will net an additional $11 million from SPLOST 6 funds above what it originally budgeted.
Among those projects are to:
• replace and upgrade the county's public safety radio system at a projected cost of $11 million. The current system will not be supported after 2022 by the county's radio supplier. The cost would be shared by various departments in the county and city public safety departments.
• complete the Gum Springs Park project at a total cost of around $4 million. $2 million was put into the county's SPLOST 6 to go toward the park, which would have ballfields for practice, a playground and walking trails. The project is a joint effort by the county and Jackson County School System.
• expand the county's Senior Center at a cost of $1.5 to $1.7 million. Part of that cost could be paid for by a state grant, officials suggested.
• expand the county's animal shelter to add 48 more dog kennels, add some more exam rooms and reconfigure the facility's entrance at a projected cost of $750,000 to $1 million. The facility gets heavy use in the county, officials said.
• expand the county's solid waste transfer station. The cost of that is unknown.
• buy land for greenspace at an estimated cost of $2 million.
• have beautification projects and signage on the main highways leading into Jackson County. The county is currently partnering with the Town of Braselton on signage at Hwy. 53 and I-85.
• begin planning for new county administrative facilities, perhaps with funding included in a SPLOST 7 vote in 2023.
OTHER TOPICS
Among other topics the BOC discussed at its retreat were:
• adding a new EMS unit in the daytime and eventually adding another EMS station in the North Jackson Area.
• the status of the service delivery agreements between the county and the county's nine towns. The document is due to the state by Oct. 31.
• Seagraves suggested that the county's fire districts' taxes not be abated in future economic development deals done by the county.
• heard a report that the county's actual estimated population has now topped 76,000 people. The county's minority population has also shifted with Hispanics now making up a higher percentage of the population than black residents.
