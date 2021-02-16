Developers got final approval Feb. 15 for a Striplings store in South Jackson.
The proposal has drawn a huge amount of interest in the South Jackson area and beyond.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning for eight acres at 2567 Brock Rd. at Hwy. 129 for the project.
The project had drawn some pushback from Citizens for South Jackson, an activist group that has long opposed commercial development in the South Jackson area. The group pointed out that the BOC had previously denied a commercial rezoning of the property for storage buildings.
But the Striplings store proposal apparently divided the group with some of its members supporting the store.
A large number of proponents attended both a county planning commission hearing and the Feb. 15 BOC hearing. Developers garnered over 1,000 signatures in support of the project.
During a planning board meeting, several speakers said that such a store is needed in the area since there are no grocery stores in South Jackson. One person called Striplings an "upgraded country store."
Among other items, Striplings is known for its meats.
The firm has six locations in Georgia, the closest one being in Bogart. Some of its products are sold in traditional grocery stores as well.
NEW WJ SUBDIVISION
A large subdivision across from the new Jackson County High School on Skelton Rd. cleared its first hurdle before the board of commissioners on Feb. 15.
The BOC approved a map amendment for 64 acres at the corner of Hwy. 332 and Skelton Rd. from commercial to residential for the project.
The property will now have to be rezoned, which will require another round of hearings before the county planning commission and BOC.
Meritage Homes plans to develop 181 lots on the property.
Only part of the property is currently designated for commercial development while the remainder is already designated for residential development. The map amendment and impending rezoning will make all of the tract residential.
OTHER ZONING ACTION
In other zoning action Feb. 15, the BOC:
• tabled a rezoning and special use for 25 acres on Maddox Rd. Hoschton for a master planned subdivision with 66 lots. The project is being done by JTG Holdings. The project was tabled to give developers time to clear up dividing the property to record only one part of the tract that is being purchased for the development.
• approved a rezoning from A-2 to MH for 3.1 acres on lewis Roberts Rd. to divide the property into two tracts.
• approved a map amendment for 1596 Ridgeway Church Rd. Commerce from industrial to commercial.
• approved a map amendment at 2909 Ila Rd. Commerce from rural to urban to bring the property (Seymour's) into compliance with its current use.
• denied a map amendment at 107 Gilbert Rd. for 2.5 acres.
WITHDRAWALS
Three zoning requests were withdrawn from BOC action on Feb. 15. Those were:
• a map amendment for 113 acres on County Farm Rd., Jefferson, for a subdivision. The project has come under fire from some nearby property owners who say there is an old landfill on the property that if disturbed, could affect groundwater in the community.
• a map amendment for 32 acres on Big Bear Rd. at Savage Rd. in South Jackson for a subdivision. The county planning commission had recommended denial of the project.
• a special use for 62 acres at 6275 Hwy. 53, Braselton, for the storage of trailers for R&L Carriers. The county planning commission had recommended denial of the project.
