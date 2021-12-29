Continuing the county's SPLOST tax for capital projects was one of the issues recently discussed at a half-day planning meeting of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
The current SPLSOT-6 is slated to end in June 2023. To continue that sales tax uninterrupted means that the county has to hold a referendum by Nov. 2022.
County officials believe that over $105 million would be raised in a SPLOST 7. Among capital projects the county wants to pursue are a new administrative building, public safety facilities and equipment, parks and recreation upgrades, airport improvements and road/bridges/street improvements.
To make full use of the tax requires the county get agreements with the county's municipalities for an intergovernmental agreement on how to divide the tax.
The county is also in the process of renegotiating the regular local option sales tax with the towns based on the 2020 census data.
In development issues, the county continues to move forward with plans to implement an impact fee system for new developments and to further amend county building codes. One issue that may soon come forward is how to maintain some existing tree canopy when projects are built rather than allowing builders to clear-cut property then plant small trees that often don't survive
