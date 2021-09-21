The Jackson County Board of Commissioners plans to lower its millage rate this year by around 1 mill.
County manager Kevin Poe is proposing to lower the rate from 8.95 mills to 8.0 mills for unincorporated areas and to 9.428 mills from 10.447 mills for incorporated areas.
“We are proposing a reduction in the millage rate from 8.95 mils to 8.0 mils. The rollback rate would have been 8.06 so I propose that we knock off additional .06 mils and make it an even 8 mils for unincorporated,” said Poe.
Revenues from property taxes are projected to total $36.7 million, an increase of roughly $3.2 million.
Even with a lower millage rate, property tax revenues are still projected to increase due to new growth in the tax digest. The 2021 tax digest shows the county’s net digest values total $1.8 billion in unincorporated areas and $1.9 billion in incorporated areas. In total, the county digest value reached over $3.7 billion, an increase of over $1 billion since 2016.
BUDGET
Poe presented his budget plan to the BOC on Sept. 15 during a called meeting. The budget includes just over $100 million in total expenditures and other financing uses and roughly $97.9 million in total revenue funds, leaving the county with a nearly $3 million shortfall.
Despite an increase in total revenues of roughly $9.7 million from 2021, those increases were matched and sometimes surpassed by increases in expenditures. General fund expenditures are projected to grow by $6.8 million in FY22, nearly doubling the general fund’s projected revenue increases of $3.8 million, which brings the general fund budget to an excess of about $3 million in expenditures over revenues.
To remedy the $3 million gap, Poe suggested possible use of federal funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which are not included in the proposed budget, and totals about $14 million. However, the county is waiting for final regulations in regards to how that money can be spent before factoring it into the budget.
A major contributor to the expenditures are personnel salary and benefit increases, which make up the bulk of the budget, said Poe.
Increases in staffing include several new full-time and part-time positions and a proposed average pay adjustment of 4.25%. Additionally, staffing benefit costs are projected to rise across the board, with increases in insurance costs and defined benefit (DB) and defined contribution (DC) pension plans. Additional pay adjustments for Geographic Information Systems (GIS) staff are also budgeted.
“Not only did we want to do the cost of living adjustments and pay our employees, but we’re also trying to recruit new employees too, so we want to keep competitive entry level salaries as well as competitive pay to retain employees,” said Poe.
Other drivers of the increase include $8.8 million of capital projects, including $1.6 million in vehicle and equipment upgrades. Similar to the FY21 budget, the county will also allocate $7.8 million, or 12% of the general fund, for debt service payments.
CAPITAL PROJECTS
The county has a number of capital projects in its FY22 budget proposal, including:
● Increase of approximately $200,000 due to 2022 being an election year with the possibility of four to six elections during the year based on run-offs and federal elections and improvements to the elections office at Gordon Street at $1.2 million.
● Capital Improvements at parks including: new maintenance building and major capital repairs to park and conference center at Hurricane Shoals Park totaling $60,000; fencing, parking, trails, signage, utilities and amenities at Tanner Park at Walnut Creek totaling $150,000; phase one planning and engineering, road parking, signage, trails and amenities at River Glen Park totaling $150,000; dog park and trails at main courthouse campus at $50,000.
● A $ 300,000 reroofing project at Commerce Service Center.
● Updates to the Agricultural Center including an RV park, arena lighting and one dump trailer at $140,000.
● West Jackson EMS expansion station at $750,000
● Public works special projects, road projects and Skelton Road improvements come to $4.3 million.
● Phase two of the animal control shelter expansion and the transfer station upgrade at $1 million each.
● Water system improvements at Nicholson Water Authority at $150,000.
● Airport runway and taxiway pavement rehabilitation project at $200,000.
HIGHLIGHTS
Other highlights in the proposed budget are:
● Proposed equipment and vehicle purchases at $1.6 million.
● Projected increases in Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) of $1.8 million and Tag Ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) of $1.1 million from FY2 based on collections through Aug. 2021. Also, the Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) is projected to increase by 5.5% from FY21.
● Survey and place monuments at Jackson/Barrow county line at $39,000 for professional fees, surveying and monument placement.
● Anticipated 10%-15% increase in renewal of various maintenance contracts,
● Need to acquire additional data storage capacity plus general increase in cost of purchasing computer equipment projected at $75,000 and security software increases in users, licenses and vendor costs at $46,000.
● Project increase in contract price for third party inmate medical care at $35,000 and increase of $47,000 for new contract with Public Defender’s office, which was approved for the July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022 fiscal year.
