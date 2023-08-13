The Jackson County Board of Commissioners recently name the law firm of Atkinson Ferguson as county attorney. The firm is based in Monroe.
Aslo at its work session meeting, the BOC:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners recently name the law firm of Atkinson Ferguson as county attorney. The firm is based in Monroe.
Aslo at its work session meeting, the BOC:
• heard a report on the county's 2022 audit. The county ended the year in the black.
• heard a report on a plan to hike county ambulance fees 10% to 30%. The county has round 7,100 billable calls per year.
• looked at bids to replace the roof on the Commerce Service Center building. Colony Roofers was recommended to do that project at a cost of $875,000.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.