A proposed personal care home on Marshall Clark Rd. in Hoschton got shot down by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners when the board declined to rezone the property during its July 17 meeting.
The BOC did approve a rezoning on Galilee Church Rd. in Jefferson for a truck and trailer parking area for an existing timber business. The board agreed to rezone the 27 acres from A-3 to LI for the property.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its July 17 meeting, the BOC approved:
• a mid-year pay hike for county employees.
• an additional staff position for the parks and recreation department.
• transferring a tract of land to the IDA to be sold.
• allocating $100,000 of its opioid settlement funds to Advantage Behavioral Health System for its Peer Advocacy and Connection Team.
• allocating $35,000 of opioid funds to Reboot Jackson to buy overdose response kits for its distribution program.
• creating street light tax districts for Traditions of Braselton Pods 4V and 1W and for Phase 3 of West Jackson Commons.
• updating its hotel/motel tax ordinance and its procurement of goods and services ordinance.
