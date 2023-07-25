A proposed personal care home on Marshall Clark Rd. in Hoschton got shot down by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners when the board declined to rezone the property during its July 17 meeting.

The BOC did approve a rezoning on Galilee Church Rd. in Jefferson for a truck and trailer parking area for an existing timber business. The board agreed to rezone the 27 acres from A-3 to LI for the property.

