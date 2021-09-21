Jackson County has slammed the brakes on most new residential developments in unincorporated areas for the next 12 months.
In a unanimous vote Sept. 20, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners agreed to extend a moratorium on new map amendments and rezonings for potential residential projects until September 2022. The BOC had put a 45-day moratorium in place on Aug. 16.
While the move will halt new projects, it will not affect existing construction in ongoing projects where rezonings and permits have already been approved. Nor will it affect residential construction inside the county's nine municipalities which have their own zoning rules and regulations.
Another wrinkle in the moratorium is that Land Disturbance Permits (LDP) will be allowed for recently-rezoned residential projects if those LDR's are filed by Oct. 15, or within one year of the rezoning.
During the moratorium, county leaders plan to consider creating impact fees on new housing in the county, a move that could help fund some capital projects for improved infrastructure to accommodate the growth. The county may also make changes to its Unified Development Code during the year.
The move comes after several months of public pushback against a boom in the county's residential development. Traffic and crowded schools have been the main complaints at a number of local meetings.
In addition to the county's moratorium, Commerce has said it will "pause" further residential development to study its own infrastructure needs and neighboring Banks County has a residential moratorium in place through the middle of December as it reviews its subdivision regulations.
During a Commerce City Council meeting on Sept. 20, one citizen praised the city's moratorium and called on the county and all cities to do a joint moratorium on new residential projects.
“I would just like to suggest that Commerce, Jackson County and all the cities in Jackson County come together as one and make the moratorium universal in Jackson County for at least a year,” Rob Jordan.
The BOC's meeting saw a packed room of people, many wearing green shirts to show support for the moratorium. A half-dozen people spoke in favor the moratorium with most of those coming from the west side of Jackson County where residential development has been most intense in recent years.
Mary Adams, owner of Grace Realty Group in Hoschton, said that despite her professional reliance on selling homes, she supports the moratorium.
"I sell these homes, (but) I don't want to see anymore right now," she said. "There's far too many of them popping up in our community and all around our county."
Adams said she would like to see changes made in the process of approving new developments in the county by having new schools and roads in place before development happens. She also called for impact fees in the county to help offset the cost of growth.
One person spoke in opposition to the moratorium.
Wayne Whitelaw of Jefferson said the county already has regulations in place to control growth. He said that many of the traffic problems are on state roads that the county has no control over and that infrastructure should not be built ahead of growth.
Whitelaw also questioned how the new industries coming to the county are going to hire workers if there is no local housing available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.