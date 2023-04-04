The Jackson County Board of Commissioners is poised to give the City of Jefferson $1 million to help pay for the town's Gateway Road project near the Damon Gause Bypass.
Jefferson leaders had earlier asked the county for a share of the remaining funds from 20-year-old economic development bonds, which were issued to pay for infrastructure to lure industrial and commercial growth to the county.
That old bond fund has around $5.7 million left to be spent. The county's industrial development authority, which is part of the fund's management system, had previously supported Jefferson's request.
Gateway Road will link the new Publix Shopping Center on Old Pendergrass Rd. at the bypass with Holders Siding Rd. Officials believe the road will open up a new corridor for commercial development, especially retail development which the city is attempting to lure to the area.
After Jefferson's request, county officials decided to review an old list of approved projects for the funds. Some of those projects had become outdated or obsolete over the years, officials said.
The result is a new list the BOC will vote on at its April 17 meeting. That list includes $1 million for the Gateway project;$500,000 for a roundabout at Ridgeway Church Rd. and Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy.; $2.2 million to upgrade Bill Wright Rd. at Hwy. 82; and $2 million for a Chardonnay Trace Connector to Hwy. 53 in Braselton. An alternate project for an airport sewer line extension is also on the list at $1 million.
In other business at its April 3 work session, the BOC:
• voted to rename a portion of Steve Reynolds Industrial Blvd. to SK Blvd. The City of Commerce had previously changed the name for its part of the road as well.
• discussed hiring Goodwyn Mills Cawood to provide architectural drawings for a proposed new airport terminal. County manager Kevin Poe said having the drawings could help get grant funds to help pay for the project.
• discussed approving 2023 ARPA funds through the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission for county senior center services.
• voted to n ame April as Jackson County Safe Digging Month.
• issued a proclamation for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
• approved naming Poe as the county's representative to negotiate for its share of the National Opioid Settlement funds.
