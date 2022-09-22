Planning for two major county projects got put on ice Sept. 19 by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
The BOC voted to reject a recommendation to award a contract for the Phase 1 of planned improvements to the Jackson County Transfer Station.
A county consulting firm had recommended the Phase 1 contract go to BM&K Construction for the amount of $1.2 million.
But BOC chairman Tom Crow made a motion to reject all bids and to rebid the project. He said he wanted to bid to include all aspects of the project, including the construction of a new building. The Phase 1 improvements didn't include that, he said. The BOC voted 4-1 to rebid the project.
Another major project also got a rejection by the board. A motion to name Reeves Young as the construction manager at risk to oversee the construction of a new county administrative building died for the lack of a second. Reeves Young had been recommended by county staff as the CMAR for the project.
The BOC did approve naming Precision Planning to provide architectural services for the new admin building at a cost of $718,000.
Another project approved by the board was the expansion of EMS Station #3 to accommodate another ambulance. Amacher Brother Construction was awarded the project with a bid of $931,000.
In other action Sept. 19, the BOC:
• approved a request to consent to the deannexaton of 36 acres from the City of Jefferson for Vulcan Materials Company. The company operates a neighboring quarry site which was recently approved for expansion by the BOC.
• declared September as National Recovery Month in Jackson County.
• approved revising the county's purchasing policy to raise the limits on various levels of authority for purchasing for the county.
• approved a new speed zone requested by the Georgia Department of Transportation for Hwy. 335 from 55 mph to 50 mph for a small section hear its intersection with Hwy. 441.
• approved the new service delivery strategy agreement in a 4-1 vote with Marty Seagraves opposed. The deal is with the county's various towns over how certain services are done and who pays for what services.
• approved a new indigent defense services agreement.
• approved condemnation of a small tract to facilitate improvements for upgrades to Skelton Rd.
In zoning matters, the BOC:
• rejected a proposed map amendment for storage units on 17 acres on Hwy. 129 and Old Gainesville Hwy.
• approved the withdrawal of proposed map amendments for 6.6 acres on Hwy. 129 at Tyler Way.
• approved the withdrawal of a rezoning proposed for 24 acres at 315 McRee Rd., Jefferson.
• approved a rezoning of 6 acres at 815 Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville.
