The Jackson County Board of Commissioners reviewed several routine items in a brief meeting on Nov. 2.
Among the items the board reviewed for a possible vote at its meeting later in November were:
• a renewal of a contract for medical services in 2021 at the jail and correctional institute with Correct Health Jackson.
• the sale of surplus items, including a number of old vehicles.
• a contract with the City of Hoschton to provide municipal court services for the town's code enforcement via the county magistrate's office.
• the annual contract for federal grant funds to help pay for the Jackson County Transit program.
