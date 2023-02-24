The Jackson County Board of Commissioners has again tabled a request by the City of Jefferson for some economic development bond funds to help pay for a new road in the city.
Jefferson is asking the county for some of its remaining economic development bond funds issued 15 years ago to help with Gateway Road, a road designed to connect the new Publix shopping center on Old Pendergrass Rd. to Holder Siding Rd.
The BOC has wrestled with the request since the project isn't on the original 15-year-old list of approved projects. Some BOC members feel that the remaining funds, around $5 million, should go ahead and be allocated to some projects in the county and the fund closed. As originally designed, the bond fund was established to help incentivize economic development projects in the county. But some BOC members have said that the county no longer needs to incentivize growth given the rapid pace of development in the county.
The BOC tabled the request on Feb. 20 and also discussed the plan at its retreat meeting on Feb. 21. Both the BOC and Jackson County Industrial Development Authority have to agree to add the Jefferson project to the list. At its Feb. 21 meeting, IDA chairman Matt Benson told the BOC that the IDA supports the Jefferson project. But the BOC said it wanted county staff to develop a list of all potential projects that might use some of the remaining funds before making a final decision.
OTHER ACTION
In other action at its Feb. 20 meeting, the BOC:
• named Phil Page to the District 1 seat on the Jackson County Planning Commission. Page owns a private ambulance company and has previously served on the county's SPLOST committee.
• approved an agreement between the county and Traditions of Braselton for the development to use part of a county right of way for signage.
• approved a list of additional roads to be repaved in 2023.
• approved buying a trailer for the road department.
• approved creating street light tax districts for The Estates at Brockton Loop subdivision and for The Oaks at Belmont subdivision.
ZONING
In zoning action, the board:
• approved the withdrawal of a map amendment for a 72 acre development on Holly Springs Rd.
• approved two rezonings at 3988 and 3984 Hwy. 124, Jefferson, to divide two parcels for single family homes.
• approved a rezoning to divide a tract at 7001 Jackson Trail Rd., Hoschton, into two lots.
• approved a rezoning on Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, from PCFD to A-2 to subdivide into large tracts of 8-10 acres for homes.
• approved 3 rezonings on Julia Lane, Hoschton, to allow for the development of a convenience store and self-storage facility.
• approved a rezoning and special use at 5279 Hwy. 332, Hoschton, for an event venue.
• approved a re zoning and special use on Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Jefferson, for heavy industrial to allow for an expansion of an existing mining operation. The property was recently deannexed from the City of Jefferson so that the entire mine would be in one jurisdiction.
• approved a rezoning at 6485 Hwy. 124, Hoschton, for a self-storage facility.
• approved a rezoning at 3934 Plainview Rd., Maysville, to divide into 3 lots.
• approved a rezoning at 27 Erastus Church Rd., Commerce, to A-2 to subdivide 5.7 acres.
• approved a rezoning at 7957 Hwy. 53, Braselton, to CRC for a gun shop.
