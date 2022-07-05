The Jackson County Board of Commissioners was slated to hold a called meeting on July 6 at 11 a.m. to discuss opposing a proposed Town of Braselton annexation.
The BOC is apparently concerned about a proposal by Abernathy Development Company to annex 84 acres into Braselton for a 56-home development.
The property is on Curk Roberts Rd. off of Hwy. 53 North.
Historically, the county has seldom objected to city annexations. Last month, however, BOC member Jim Hix sent a letter of objection to the City of Pendergrass over its plan to annex property for an industrial site along Hwy. 129 North. (Pendergrass annexed the property at its June meeting.)
With its upcoming move to enact development impact fees in unincorporated areas of the county, some believe developers will seek more annexations into local towns to avoid having to pay those fees.
