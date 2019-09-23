The Jackson County Board of Commissioners is slated to set its 2020 budget and this year's property tax millage rate Wednesday night, Sept. 25.
At a preview meeting held Sept. 18, county manager Kevin Poe recommended that the board reduce the millage rate by .2 mills. The county would still take in more property tax income even with the cut in the rate.
The proposed $73.8 million budget would net the county a little over $1.0 million in revenues over expenses, according to preliminary projections.
Once expense side, Poe recommended a 3-percent pay raise for all county employees in 2020; to create 12 new county positions; to spend nearly $2 million in capital projects; and to buy $1.1 million in new equipment.
