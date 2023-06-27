The Jackson County Board of Commissioners has agreed to study a possible change in its homestead exemptions.

During a June 26 planning meeting, county leaders discussed raising the county’s homestead exemption rates for the county part of the local property tax system. The plan does not call for any changes to local school system homestead exemptions, something that has become a popular cause célébre among many of the county’s senior citizens.

