The Jackson County Board of Commissioners has agreed to study a possible change in its homestead exemptions.
During a June 26 planning meeting, county leaders discussed raising the county’s homestead exemption rates for the county part of the local property tax system. The plan does not call for any changes to local school system homestead exemptions, something that has become a popular cause célébre among many of the county’s senior citizens.
There are a number of both state and local homestead exemptions with most having income caps. Over time, the inflation of housing values has caused many exemptions to have much less of an impact since the exemption amounts have stayed the same as values have risen.
Currently, Jackson County only offers the state’s standard homestead exemption of $2,000 off a home’s 40% valuation. That is available to all homeowners regardless of income.
Officials are looking at possibly adding a local standard exemption on top of that $2,000. But before agreeing to any changes, several BOC members said they wanted more data about how various levels of exemption would impact the county financially.
The board is also looking at possibly adding a local exemption for senior citizens aged 62. The county only offers the state 62+ exemption of $2,000 that has a household earned income cap of $25,000.
For seniors age 65+, the county does offer a local exemption of $6,000 on top of the state’s $4,000, but that also has an earned income cap of $25,000.
If the BOC does eventually agree to change the parameters and amounts of its homestead exemptions, the issue would have to be passed in the 2024 state legislative session then voted on by citizens before becoming effective in 2025.
If approved, any changes would only impact county taxes and would not affect local municipal homestead exemptions or those offered by the three local school systems in the county.
MILLAGE RATE
In a related discussion, the board also discussed how much it might be able to lower its millage rate this year as an offset to the higher property assessments. The BOC won’t set its millage rate until the tax digest is finalized later in the summer, so the discussion was just a preliminary overview.
Preliminary data indicated that if the county lowered its millage rate from 7.8 mills to 6.0 mills, those who saw a 30% increase in their property assessment would essentially break even and pay the same amount as last year.
However, that move would only impact BOC taxes and not school system taxes, city taxes or fire district taxes all of which are separate tax rates set by other political bodies in the county.
County manager Kevin Poe also suggested that the county might be able to use some of its reserves to offer an additional lower millage rate.
BIG PROJECTS
Also discussed a the BOC meeting were ongoing and proposed new capital projects in the county.
Among the new projects discussed was a proposed expansion of the county’s fire training center by adding a “relief” building for firefighters in training and a car prop for training on vehicle fires. Local training of volunteer firefighters has become critically important, said several local firefighting leaders who proposed the plans to the BOC.
The board also discussed building a new 27,000 sq. ft. fleet maintenance facility, upgrading Sam Freeman Rd., doing repair work at the historic county courthouse and the possible need for a new EMS facility once the county vacates and sells its existing administrative complex in Jefferson where the main EMS facility is now located.
The board also heard an update on current major capital projects, including an update on the new county administrative building, the expansion of the county’s senior citizens center, an upcoming expansion of the county’s animal control facility, the impending Aug. 9 “go-live” of the county’s new radio communications system and the Aug. 9 ribbon cutting for Tanner Park, a new passive park in the county.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other discussion during its planning meeting, the BOC:
• discussed a mid-year pay adjustment for county employees of 2.5% for public safety staff and 1.5% for all other employees. The move would cost around $650,000 per year in funding.
• heard a preliminary audit report for 2022 which showed the county ended the year with a large amount of reserves of nearly $34 million.
• heard about several proposed county development code amendments.
• saw a report that since it was implemented in August 2022, the county’s new impact fee system has brought in $1 million.
• heard a proposal to lease some county land to a private organization to build a tiny house village for some working homeless families in the community as a way to transition into a more stable life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.