The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will take up several routine items when it meets on Oct. 17.
The BOC reviewed the items at its Oct. 3 meeting.
Among the items to be voted on are:
• a contract wit Pictometry to update the county's aerial photography and Lidar flights.
• a contract with CorrectHealth Jackson to provide medical services to the Jackson County Correctional Institute.
• a bid with Debalski Heating and Air to replace a HVAC unit at the county jail.
• the annual updated capital improvement plan for the Jackson County Airport.
• a package of grants and agreements related to the Jackson County Transit System and senior center transportation services.
