The Jackson County School System has approved a plan to phase out the current North Jackson Elementary School.
The move is part of a larger 5-year facilities plan the system is currently working to complete. That plan will likely include a new NJES among other facilities.
The system notes in its resolution to phase-out the school that the cost of upgrading it is more than the state funding the county would receive to build a new school.
The action is part of a larger move by the Jackson County Board of Education over the past decade to build new facilities and to phase out older ones as the system grows. The system has already phased-out Benton Elementary School in Nicholson and the old South Jackson Elementary School. The former SJES is now a church and the former BES now belongs to the City of Nicholson. The phase-out of the facilities allowed the system to consolidate into newer facilities in the East Jackson Area where growth has been slow.
While the JCSS plans to phase-out NJES as a school, the resolution says it may be used for administrative offices or other educational programs in the future.
The system owns land in the North Jackson Area that could be used as a future school site. But some county leaders have balked at that idea due to the extensive amount of road upgrades that would be required to access the site.
In the coming weeks, the system will compile a 5-year plan for future facilities. Among the items being discussed is a third high school for the system to help handle the large amount of growth in West Jackson. The system is currently building a new middle school that's slated to open next fall and will soon begin construction on a new elementary school, both in West Jackson.
The Jackson County BOE is slated to approve a new facilities plan by April and have it submitted to the state by June. The system is working on a one-year extension that was granted to the county last year by the state.
SCHOOL START TIMES
In other business, the Jackson County BOE heard a proposal at its Jan. 5 meeting to adopt new school start and end times next year. The new times are designed, in part, to help manage bus routes by allowing drivers in some areas to carry three loads. A shortage of bus drivers has already forced the system to have some drivers carry two loads.
• High schools to begin at 7:25 a.m. and end at 2:40 p.m. Busses would arrive at 7:00 a.m. and depart at 2:45 p.m.
• East Side middle schools would also start at 7:45 a.m. and end at 2:40 p.m.
• Middle schools on the West Side would begin at 8:45 a.m. and end at 3:55 p.m.
• All elementary schools would begin at 8:05 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m.
System leaders plan to discuss the plan with parent advisory groups during January and to solicit other feedback before asking for BOE approval.
