The Jackson County Board of Education formally approved its 5-year facilities plan on April 10, a move that includes plans for a new high school on the west side and a replacement elementary school to be built in North Jackson.
The state-mandated facilities plan document gives school systems a broad guide for planning needed buildings and renovations. The Jackson County document includes a number of items the BOE has discussed in recent years as it wrestles with a huge amount of population growth on the west side of the county and the beginnings of growth on the east side as well.
In addition to the planned two new schools, the 5-year plan also calls for additions at the existing Jackson County High School; renovations and additions at East Jackson Middle School and East Jackson High School; and upgrades to school security at all its facilities.
The system projects it will have 10,870 students in 2027.
Currently, the Jackson County School System is completing work on a new west side middle school that is slated to open next fall and has begun work on a new west side elementary school.
Funding for the proposed new facilities and renovations will be one issue the system faces as it begins its planning. Construction costs have soared in recent years and the cost of borrowing funding has also gone up. While the system will get some state funding for facility upgrades and new buildings, most of the funding will come from local sources. The price tag for that could top $150 million for all the proposed renovations and new facilities.
A related issue the system faces is acquiring land for new facilities as the county grows. Superintendent Philip Brown said at a recent BOE meeting that the system would like to have "more options" for its future facilities.
The 5-year plan has been approved by the state department of education and following local BOE approval will go to the state BOE for final approval.
In other action April 10, the BOE also approved a job description for a transportation fleet supervisor.
