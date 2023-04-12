The Jackson County Board of Education formally approved its 5-year facilities plan on April 10, a move that includes plans for a new high school on the west side and a replacement elementary school to be built in North Jackson.

The state-mandated facilities plan document gives school systems a broad guide for planning needed buildings and renovations. The Jackson County document includes a number of items the BOE has discussed in recent years as it wrestles with a huge amount of population growth on the west side of the county and the beginnings of growth on the east side as well.

Locations

