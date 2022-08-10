The Jackson County Board of Education approved a list of mostly routine items at its meeting Aug. 8.
The board approved the final sales documents for the former South Jackson Elementary School property to Southside Church for $1.6 million. Church has been occupying the property for several years with plans to finalize the purchase.
