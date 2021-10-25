In addition to purchasing land near Pendergrass for new schools, the Jackson County Board of Education also agreed to buy 21 acres also near Pendergrass for a future operations center.
The board approved the purchase of property at the corner of Old State Rd. and Wayne Poultry Rd.
The location will be used for a small maintenance and bus site, officials said. The school system plans to disburse those operations around the county as the system grows in the coming years to relieve congestion from its central location in Jefferson.
