The Commerce City Council met for over an hour behind closed doors with the Commerce Board of Education April 12, but no outline of what was discussed and no action was taken by either group when the meeting ended.
Council members attended the BOE's regular meeting when the two groups went into executive session together for personnel, pending litigation and property acquisition.
BOE ACTION ITEMS
Among the items approved by the BOE at its meeting were:
• a hike in tuition for non-resident students from $150 to $300 per student per year with a cap of $900 for a family.
• plans to buy a new bus with $77,000 of the cost to be paid by the state.
• expending federal CARES 2 relief funds for bonuses for school nurses and system employees.
PERSONNEL ACTIONS
In personnel actions, the board:
• terminated the employment of system finance director Tyler Smith.
• accepted the resignations of CHS assistant principal Tiffany Barnett and football coach Michael Brown.
• accepted the retirement of CHS teacher and cross country coach Mark Hale.
• rehired a number of existing teachers and system leaders, including principals at all three system schools.
