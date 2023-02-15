The Jackson County School System announced Monday the system’s newest elementary school, slated to open in August 2024, will be named "Heroes Elementary School."

The Jackson County Board of Education voted to name the school as a way to honor the heroes who rise to the occasion on a daily basis to keep the Jackson County community and the nation safe. This includes honoring those men and women who rose to the challenge during the Covid-19 pandemic.

