The Jackson County School System announced Monday the system’s newest elementary school, slated to open in August 2024, will be named "Heroes Elementary School."
The Jackson County Board of Education voted to name the school as a way to honor the heroes who rise to the occasion on a daily basis to keep the Jackson County community and the nation safe. This includes honoring those men and women who rose to the challenge during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Heroes Elementary School will feature heroic themes throughout the school, honoring the men and women in the U.S. military, police officers, firefighters, medical personnel and teachers. Students will learn about the various heroic careers throughout the academic year.
“I appreciate the board’s visionary leadership in helping our young people see that community members around them are heroes on a daily basis,” said Superintendent Philip Brown.
Heroes Elementary is currently in the planning phase and construction will start this spring. It will be located off Hwy. 332 and Skelton Rd., near Legacy Knoll Middle School.
Heroes Elementary will become the seventh elementary school in the county school system. It will be populated with students who currently attend either Gum Springs Elementary School, North Jackson Elementary School, or West Jackson Elementary School.
THURSDAY MEETING
At the BOE's Feb. 9 meeting, the board:
• heard a report that the system had gained 750 new students since the end of the 2022 school year.
• that the system continues to implement a central registration system for students rather than a school-by-school registration.
• heard that some sports for the new Legacy Knoll Middle School will be combined with teams at West Jackson Middle School while other sports will have separate programs. Some sports will be separate, but the teams from both schools will practice together, officials said.
• heard that a girl's flag football program will be implemented at both county high schools next year. In addition, a JV Lacrosse team will begin at Jackson County High School next year.
• heard that the enrollments at the two westside middle schools (WJMS and LKMS) are projected to be 805 students at WJMS and 623 at LKMS. The system only received 39 requests for attendance zone exemptions related to the opening of LKMS.
