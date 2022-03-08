It's not official — yet — but the new middle school slated for the Skelton Rd. campus in West Jackson has a name.
Legacy Knoll Middle School was the consensus choice to name the school during a day-long planning meeting of the Jackson County Board of Education.
The name comes from the street address inside the campus on which the school will be located.
Board members indicated they wanted to stay away from naming the school for a person and didn't want to use the word "west" in the name either.
Phase one construction on the facility is slated to begin this spring and will open for the 2023-2024 school year. The BOE approved moving ahead with buying the steel needed for construction and approved a guaranteed maximum price from Carroll Daniel Construction of around $31 million for the phase one part of the school during a called meeting March 4 before its planning session.
Phase two of the construction is slated to begin in the summer of 2024 and completed by the fall of 2025, but that phase will depend on the outcome of a planned 2024 bond referendum to pay for that and other school capital projects. The phase two part of the school is slated to cost over $6 million.
SCHOOL SIZES
Among other items the BOE discussed during its planning meeting was to change its policy on school sizes. The cost of land and construction on top of rapid growth is forcing the board to look for ways to build more classrooms more efficiently. On way to do that is to build larger schools, which brings down the cost per student.
In 2014, the BOE set school sizes at 750-850 students for elementary schools, 750-900 for middle schools and 1,500-1,700 for high schools.
But saying that "times have changed," the board generally-agreed to increase those limits. Although the board didn't officially set hard numbers, new schools cold range between 1,000-1,500 students for elementary schools, 1,500-2,000 for middle schools and 2,000-2,500 for high schools.
As an example of the cost savings, a middle school of 900 students wold cost around $48,400 per student to build while a middle school of 2,000 students would cost $30,200 to build.
GROWTH
Most of the board's planning meeting revolved around a massive amount of growth on the county's west side, a situation that is hitting the system hard.
By 2027, the system projects having over 13,800 students, up from 9,279 this year. Most of that growth will be on the west side of the county between Jefferson and the Braselton-Hoschton corridor and in the northern part of the county around Pendergrass.
The county's east side is growing around 2% per year and currently has 3,500 students. The county's west side is growing 12-13% per year and has 5,769 students.
Because of that projected growth, the county is also planning a new elementary school north of Pendergrass on its new Brooks/Lanier road site. If the 2024 bond referendum is approved, construction on that facility could begin that fall with occupancy in the fall of 2026.
Because of the lack of classrooms, the system projects it will be using portable classrooms for years to come. This year, the system is using 28 portable units. That's expected to climb to 58 units next year, then drop to 42 units after the new middle school opens in 2024. But because of the growth, portables will climb up to 76 in 2025 and to 106 in 2026, then falling again after the new elementary school is completed in Pendergrass.
BUDGET
Also at its planning meeting, the board reviewed a preliminary budget for FY2022-2023 of $111.9 million, up $13 million from this year's budget.
Most of the additional cost is due to growth in the system and the need for additional teachers and other personnel.
Less than half, $45.8 million, of the system's revenue will come from property taxes. The system doesn't plan to adjust its millage rate this year as it did last year.
System officials anticipate adding 47 new positions in FY2022-2023 with most of that on the west side of the county.
