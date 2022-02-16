The Jackson County Board of Education is close to naming a new school superintendent to replace April Howard who is retiring.
The BOE has set a called meeting for Feb. 17 at 7 a.m. to announce its finalist for the position. The board will then have to wait at least 14 days before taking a final vote to give the public time for feedback. The BOE plans to take final action at its March 14 meeting, officials said.
SPEED CAMERA VOTE POSTPONED
In other business at the Feb. 14 BOE meeting, the board tabled action on a plan to partner with the towns of Maysville and Hoschton for speed enforcement cameras. The board had been slated to vote on the plan, but decided to table action following questions from chairman Don Clerici who said he wanted to move slower on the plan.
"They have the ability to issue tickets now," he said. "I'm in favor of a partnership that allows the revenue to help us pay for school resource officers."
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE:
• discussed allowing 12 Stone Church to use a school facility for its Sunday services until the church builds a facility. No action was taken on the idea.
• heard a report that revised drawings for a new middle school had been completed and that system officials hoped to have a GMP proposal for construction at the March board meeting.
• heard a projection of additional portable classroom needs at four schools for the next school year (2022-2023).
• heard a report that work is progressing on renovations for the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce to house its offices at the Empower Center. Officials hope to have the renovations completed by Sept. 1.
• voted to expend $2 million from SPLOST funds to install a new turf field at East Jackson High School.
