Discussion at BOE

Jackson County manager Kevin Poe (standing left) gave an update to the Jackson County Board of Education last week about plans for a new intersection at Skelton Rd. and Hwy. 124. The new plans call for a roundabout at the site rather than a T-intersection, Poe said.

Growth and its impact was the general thread in last week's Jackson County Board of Education retreat.

One projection shown during the meeting estimate that the school system will have over 15,800 students by 2028, up from 10,080 today.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.