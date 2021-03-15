The expansion of Jefferson Middle School was the top issue during last week’s two-day retreat of the Jefferson Board of Education.
Architect Craig Buckley presented the BOE with a proposed layout of an expanded middle school building that included a number of transformative structural modification.
Buckley’s design for the middle school includes 25 additional classrooms, a larger cafeteria, direct access from the school to a remodeled gymnasium with improved athletic facilities, a larger administration area, outdoor cafeterias, additional parking, improved bus stacking and more efficient circulation patterns to manage the flow of traffic on and off campus.
Buckley’s plan, if approved, would also relocate the school’s greenhouse and improve the physical education field.
School leaders agreed the expansion is a top priority, citing numbers that show growing enrollment in the coming years.
Middle school enrollment is projected to grow to 1,000 students by 2022. Projections has middle school enrollment reaching 1,204 students by 2029.
Board member Willie Hughey said the proposed expansion is still in the early planning stages and that a vote on whether to approve the modifications could come in the next two months following the bidding process.
Buckley said that construction for the middle school expansion project, if approved, would take about two years to complete.
ENROLLMENT
Officials said total school enrollment declined slightly in 2020, as some parents chose to remove their children from school at the kindergarten level due to the pandemic.
In 2022, enrollment is expected to climb by 165 students.
EARLY LEARNING CENTER
School leaders also outlined a plan to construct an Early Learning Center for pre-kindergarten children, stressing the importance of shaping a child’s cognition and behavior at an early age.
The Early Learning Center would be open to pre-kindergarten children of school employees through a lottery process at first, but the would eventually accept pre-kindergarten children city-wide in the following years.
POOL
Among other projects discussed, Athletic Director Bill Navas proposed the construction of a 10-lane competitive swimming pool for the school’s swimming team.
Navas said that the pool would also be open to members of the community. He didn’t provide a timeline for the project.
Navas also emphasized the need to resurface the school’s track.
