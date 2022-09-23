The Jackson County Board of Education officially set its millage rate in a called meeting on Sept. 16.
The BOE voted to keep its millage rate the same as last year at 16.576 mills.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Jackson County Board of Education officially set its millage rate in a called meeting on Sept. 16.
The BOE voted to keep its millage rate the same as last year at 16.576 mills.
That amount is estimated to generate $47.2 million, a $5.4 million increase from last year due to growth in the tax digest.
The system's operations budget is set at $119.2 million for the year. The system anticipates using around $2 million from reserves to balance its FY23 budget.
The system's bond rate was set at 2.7 mills. Those funds go to pay off bonds issued by the board to build new schools in the past.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.