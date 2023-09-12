The Jackson County Board of Education is poised to formally adopt its millage rate and FY2024 budget this week.
The board will have a called meeting Friday at 7:30 a.m. to take final action on both the budget and millage rate.
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 10:25 am
Earlier this week, the board held its second public hearing on its millage rate plans during its monthly meeting. Two citizens spoke at the hearing, both complaining about high property taxes.
The board is proposing a millage rate of 15.495 mills, down from 16.576 mills last year. That is not, however, the “rollback rate” that fully takes into account this year’s higher assessments.
Despite the lower millage rate, the school system will see a $13.3 million increase (28.3%) in local tax revenues due to growth in the county in addition to the reassessments.
The system expects to net a total of $60.5 million in revenues from property taxes, which is about 44% of its total budget.
The system’s general fund budget for FY2024 is set at $136 million. In addition to the local tax funds, school systems also receive state funding and a smaller amount of federal funds.
Some of the FY2024 budget are funds for the acquisition of land for new school facilities.
In other business, the system also adopted its school calendars for the next two years.
Next summer, teachers will return on July 25 and students will begin class on Aug. 1. Classes are set to end on May 21, 2025.
In 2025, students will return to class on July 31 and end the year on May 20, 2026.
The calendars were set from input from both system staff members and parent advisory boards.
