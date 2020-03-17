All of the city of Commerce was without water from about 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Sandra Haggard, the city clerk, said a “precautionary” measure was issued for a boil advisory because the water was cut off.
When the main line from the water plant was turned off, the boil advisory was in effect because the water had been off.
“No one has made us do this,” Haggard said. It is standard procedure for the city. She said the boil advisory would be in effect from 2 p.m. March 17 to 2 p.m. March 18.
Haggard said a contractor working for the city “dug down too deep” and hit the line.
She said repairs were being made about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
For the advisory, the city said residents should bring water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and cool before using; or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until the advisory has been lifted.
