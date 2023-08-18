Jamie Boswell, of Athens, has been elected as secretary of the State Transportation Board of Georgia. The board elected its new executive leadership team at its monthly meeting on Thursday, August 17.
Boswell represents Georgia’s 10th Congressional District on the State Transportation Board. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business with a major in real estate. Boswell is president and owner of the Boswell Group, which includes insurance, real estate and appraisal companies. Secretary Boswell has previously held the roles of chairman, vice chairman and secretary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.