The Georgia Department of Transportation in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) awarded a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant for a sidewalk project in Jackson County.
The Town of Braselton received $570,000 for the right of way phase of a project to make sidewalk improvements, add pedestrian streetlights and make minor drainage repairs on Davis Street and Pinecrest Lane.
TAP provides an opportunity for local governments to pursue non-traditional transportation related activities, and the Georgia DOT led call for projects is limited to areas of the state with population less than 200,000. Awarded funds consist of 80% federal funds and 20% local match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.