A Braselton builder recently received a national award and two state-level awards for a custom renovation for a handicap client.
The custom renovation for accessibility and the sensory room won an award for the Specialty Project Category in the 2021 Best in American Living Awards (BALA) by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).
The project was designed and built by Travis Camerio and designer Heather Camerio with Camerio Builders Inc. Other team members included Garol Orr with 101 mobility are equipment and mobility specialists; Peggy Freedman, an occupational therapist with The Freedman group; and case manager and RN Jane Norman.
“We all worked together very well with Tracy Perez on this project, and it was a complete success,” T. Camerio said.
The project was for Juan Perez, who had been injured on the job four years ago when his taxi had been struck by a tram that had derailed while on a business trip in Amsterdam. The taxi was hit on its side, and Perez suffered multiple and severe injuries. The most severe was his traumatic brain injury (TBI), but he also had a fractured shoulder, internal injuries, including a lacerated spleen and more.
The renovation project included finishing off 2500 sq. ft. of basement including accessible bedroom with built-in furniture, fully accessible bathroom with 3-person roll-in shower and accessible infrared sauna, a living room with medical storage cabinets, accessible kitchen, full nurses’ bathroom, laundry and locker room, therapy room, hoist way elevator to the main level and a sensory room.
Some of the other features of the home and facility are an outdoor swimming pool, blackout blinds in Perez' bedroom, storage areas throughout the basement, primary and secondary emergency exits, whole house backup generator, interior and exterior surround sound & video surveillance systems, an intercom system, WiFi combination exterior locks, roll under vanities, touchless faucets, overhead track system to carry Perez from the bedroom to the bathroom if needed, low profile thresholds, custom gates for safety, walkways and ramps for zero degree entry/exits and zero degree transitions in the flooring and many other features throughout the project.
“We basically built a custom home and rehabilitation facility inside a home,” T. Camerio said.
T. Camerio said the team’s consensus is that the sensory room is the most outstanding part of the project. A fiber optic shower, a vibrating platform integrated with a sound system, a fiber optic wall carpet, bubble tubes with mirrors, integrated LED lighting, a Bioness Integrated Therapy System (BITS), massage table and an overhead projector assist Juan with his recovery and ensure that his health does not regress over time.
"We decided to built quiet walls with staggered studs and weave insulated Rock Wool around the sensory room," he said. "Therefore, we zoned the heating and air for specific rooms in the basement that recycles the indoor air with new fresh air every day."
