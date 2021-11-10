The Jackson County School System and the Town of Braselton have agreed on a deal where the former West Jackson Primary School would become town property.
The Jackson County Board of Education agreed on Nov. 8 to sell the former school building and grounds, including the ballfields, to Braselton for $1.2 million. At the same time Nov. 8, the Braselton Town Council agreed to buy the property.
"The Town of Braselton is excited to get the opportunity to rehabilitate the former Primary School and provide opportunities for economic development while retaining the attributes that make the property a community treasure," said town manager Jennifer Scott. "We appreciate the Jackson County Board of Education understanding and sharing our vision and working with us to improve the future for our community."
The school system has wrestled for several years about what to do with the former school facility. It was originally Jackson County High School before that school moved to Jefferson in 1979.
The facility had fallen into disrepair in recent years and was unsuited to be used as a school facility, in large part because of its location along the high-traffic corridor of Hwy. 53.
The property includes around 15 acres of land.
This is the second former school building the system has sold to a local municipal government. The system previously sold the former Benton Elementary School to the City of Nicholson.
JEFFERSON PROPERTY
TO BE SOLD
In addition to the sale of the former WJPS, the BOE also agreed Nov. 8 to sell two tracts of land in Jefferson near the Gordon Street Center. The BOE recently sold that facility to the county government.
One tract to be sold is 12 acres and the other 15.3 acres. The smaller parcel is across the road from the Gordon Street Center running behind the Boys and Girls Club facility. The larger tract is behind the athletic field at GSC.
The move is part of the school system's ongoing process of phasing out old school facilities and jettisoning property it doesn't need in order to help pay for new property acquisitions and school facilities.
The system recently agreed to buy land near Pendergrass for another school cluster and to also buy land near Pendergrass for system facility needs.
SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH
In a called meeting on Nov. 4, the BOE approved hiring King-Cooper & Associates as its search firm to find a new superintendent for the school system. Current superintendent April Howard is retiring.
King-Cooper has done of number of superintendent searches over the years in the area, including for Banks, Barrow, Madison, Habersham and City of Gainesville school systems.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other action, the BOE approved:
• a school calendar for 2022-2023 that has classes starting on July 29, 2022.
• a contract with Southern A&E to design a new synthetic turf football field and track upgrades at East Jackson High School.
• two additional positions in the system: A special education teacher at 50% for West Jackson Elementary School and an analyst position for the system's technology department.
