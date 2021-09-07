Braselton’s town manager, Jennifer Scott, and the town’s Downtown Development Authority were honored at the recent Georgia Downtown Association annual conference.
Scott was recognized for completing the Georgia Downtown Development program Level I professional certification. Certification requires at least two years of experience, 50 hours of documented training class time and letters of recommendation. Recipients must undergo an oral and written exam focusing on downtown issues, tools and resources.
Since 2007, only 61 downtown professionals in Georgia have achieved the Level I designation.
The town’s Downtown Development Authority accepted the coveted statewide 2021 Creative New Event award for a unique promotional event staged in December, 2020. The authority’s ticketed-shopping “Bacon Walk” was lauded; each participating business was required to prepare some kind of bacon-inspired treat for shoppers. Results included bacon and chocolate covered pretzels, bacon-wrapped dates and bacon pralines. All event goals – fundraising, downtown awareness and registers ringing – were met successfully.
Based in Atlanta, the Georgia Downtown Association is a non-profit association that promotes the economic redevelopment of Georgia’s downtowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.