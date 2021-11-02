A truck hub project that had been slated for Hwy. 53 in Braselton has apparently been scuttled in favor of developing three distribution buildings on the property.
The trucking facility by R&L Carriers was originally slated for 62 acres at 6275 Hwy. 53 at the intersection with Braselton Pkwy.
But in a recent filing for a stream buffer variance on the property, attorneys for the developer said three warehouses are "better suited" for the property than the truck hub plans.
The three warehouse would be between 223,000 sq. ft and 258,000 sq. ft. each, according to the site plans.
Among tenants for the warehouses are furniture distribution for Atlanta Furniture Galleries, Amerisource Bergan pharmaceutical distribution, Thermal, tire distribution for Mavis, commence firm ThredUP and airline bags and healthcare products for Ricoh Electronics.
A previous stream buffer variance was allowed for the trucking project, but was limited to just that project. Because those plans have changed, the developers are having to refile for a buffer variance with the Jackson County Board of Adjustment, which is slated to hear the issue at its Nov. 4 meeting.
