Braselton and Jefferson ranked in the top 10 safest cities in the state, according to a recent report from Safewise.
The group released its eighth annual Safest Cities report. Braselton came in 8th on the list, while Jefferson came in 9th.
Safewise used 2020 FBI crime report statistics and population data to determine the rankings. Cities that fell below identified population thresholds—or that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI—were excluded from the report.
The top 10 list of safest cities included (in order): Johns Creek, Milton, Tyrone, Hampton, Peachtree City, McRae-Helena, Douglas, Braselton, Jefferson and Fairburn.
