Groundbreaking

The Ferguson family (center) celebrates the groundbreaking of Chick-fil-A Jefferson with the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce and Jefferson councilmembers.

 Photo by Hannah Barron

The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Chick-fil-A at Gateway Crossing on Feb. 3.

The ceremony officially welcomed owner/operator Christy Ferguson and her family to Jefferson. Ferguson will open the restaurant with her husband Kevin and their two daughters Beckett and Maddox.

