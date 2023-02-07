The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Chick-fil-A at Gateway Crossing on Feb. 3.
The ceremony officially welcomed owner/operator Christy Ferguson and her family to Jefferson. Ferguson will open the restaurant with her husband Kevin and their two daughters Beckett and Maddox.
Ferguson’s first job as a teenager was at Chick-fil-A. She has also worked at corporate and is owner/operator of Chick-fil-A at Mall of Georgia. Her family is finishing up their last month at that location before preparing to open Chick-fil-A Jefferson.
“Jefferson's waited a long time for their Chick fil-A and this is an opportunity of a lifetime for us,” she said. “We've always wanted to be in Jefferson. It's a great town, great community, great people – it’s the area where we want to raise our family and [we] just could not think of a better place than Jefferson, Georgia. So we are just as excited as the community is.”
“The Jackson County Chamber really helped facilitate the groundbreaking ceremony, so we had a lot more people out here than I had imagined,” Ferguson added. “We're just so thankful and appreciative of the support we've received already and we haven't even opened yet . . . for everyone that made this possible on the Chick-fil-A side, but also on the Jefferson City side too.”
“For us, this is a dream come true. I can't even describe it in words.”
The restaurant is expected to open in late April or early May 2023, with plans to launch the social media platforms this week.
The Chick-fil-A is looking to hire upwards of 125 people from Jefferson, Ferguson said.
The hiring process will start at about six weeks out in March. There will be a QR code, banner and hiring website, as well as a hiring trailer on-site to host interviews.
