For the second time in a week, vehicle wrecks at I-85 and the Hwy. 82 Spur overpass have closed traffic on the interstate.
Reports indicate that I-85 was closed in both directions at the bridge following an accident on April 13. The Hwy. 82 Spur bridge overpass was also closed. A bridge inspector was reportedly on the scene around 2:20 p.m. to check the structural damage before any roads were reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.