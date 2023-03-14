Pendergrass Police Chief John Briscoe has resigned his position and returned to work for the Jefferson Police Department where he had previously been employed for 17 years.
Billy McDaniel has been promoted to interim chief in Pendergrass, town officials said Tuesday. The PPD has seven full-time officers and one part-time officer and is fully staffed according to city manager Rob Russell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.