The virus crisis is having a profound impact on just about every aspect of our lives. The medical and economic impacts are obvious, but there could also be a political impact that will takes months, perhaps years, to fully come into focus.
One of those is the impact isolation and social distancing will have on the upcoming local May elections. Although some state leaders are in favor of delaying the May primary voting, that seems unlikely at this point. Voters will have the chance to vote by absentee ballot, a move that could set into motion a new dynamic for future voting habits.
While in-person voting is something of an American tradition, the virus crisis may force a lot of us to reevaluate the need to do that. Voting by mail could become much more common — and if it could be made secure, online voting might also be in our future.
The other impact may be political. The political left in Georgia has complained in recent years that the current voting system is designed to suppress minority voting. But a voting-by-mail system would seem to favor minority voting, appealing to people who are infrequent voters, or who work in jobs that don't allow time off for voting.
If mail-based voting does bring out more minority votes, that could have an impact on the elections later this year, especially for the two U.S. Senate seats. Many observers think Georgia could be the key to turning the Senate blue this year.
•••
Related to that is the impact social distancing and isolation is having on local races in the county. Those things have suppressed one-on-one campaigning, group political events and fund-raising efforts.
All of that tends to favor incumbents who have a built-in advantage during this stay-at-home environment. This may not be a good year for challengers since their ability to challenge incumbents in the public sphere has been limited.
•••
At the national level, the political fallout from the crisis is already echoing with the talking heads of the 24/7 news cycle. Finger-pointing and blame is being tossed like grenades back and forth.
There is one relevant facts to that debate: It's clear that the nation wasn't ready for this crisis with sufficient testing or sufficient equipment and supplies. The nation failed to meet the crisis and dithered until it was almost too late to respond.
The fault for that probably goes back for years, even decades, and the blame could easily fall onto a lot of shoulders. But when a crisis happens, those in power tend to get the blame — or the praise.
If the virus crisis has largely passed by November and the body count isn't too high (under 150,000), those in power will claim a great victory. But if the crisis lingers and the death rate goes above 200,000, incumbents could be in trouble since they will get the blame for the outcome.
It's too early to tell now what the endgame will look like, but we do know that all politicians will try to spin the outcome to suit their own purposes.
•••
One of the biggest political ironies in this crisis is how the right has suddenly embraced socialism.
After spending the last three years of blaming "socialism" for the world's ills, the conservative base of the Republican Party last week passed the largest piece of socialism in American history.
Sending free check to people? Socialism.
Bailing out businesses hurt by the economic downturn? Socialism.
Instructing companies to manufacture equipment dictated by government? Socialism.
For decades, the political right has bludgeoned "big government" as evil and a threat of the idea of rugged American individualism.
Now, however, the right has embraced big government programs as the only way out of this crisis.
Only a national government has the power and the resources to fund this kind of response to the twin issues of medical and economic pain. Politicians who for decades bashed bureaucrats and government are now depending on those same bureaucrats to help find a way out of this crisis.
All of that has the potential to change how Americans view government for many decades to come. Suddenly, government doesn't look so bad.
•••
One of the interesting things about this crisis' political impact is a renewed appreciation for science and facts in an era where both have been dismissed by a large segment of politicians.
The political right has long been suspicious of science, as evidenced by decades of denial that evolution is real, or that climate change is something to be concerned about.
The political left (and some on the right) have also blasted science with the anti-vaxx movement, which views vaccinations as some kind of big-pharma conspiracy.
Amid this virus crisis, however, the nation is tuning-in scientists and tuning-out politicians. And to a large extent, politicians of all political stripes are listening to scientists as they craft policies to deal with the outbreak. (Admittedly, that took a while as many on the political right dismissed the virus crisis as a hoax. But most have changed their tune as the body count continues to go up.)
Not since the nation landed men on the moon has science been so central to American political culture as it is today. Suddenly, science is important.
And with people clamoring for a vaccine to stem the impact of the Coronavirus, the anti-vaxx movement is silent.
Ironically, it may be that big-pharma, the industry we love to hate, will be the one that saves us all.
Whatever happens, it will be science, not politicians, who will win this virus war.
Score one for the nerds among us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.