During its July 12 meeting, the Arcade City Council swore in two appointees to serve on its planning commission and one new council member to serve out the unexpired term of late councilman Shane Cox.
Jennifer Buley, an Arcade resident since 2010, will serve out the remainder of the term originally held by Cox, who passed away late last year.
Earlier this year, Ramone Gilbert was appointed to fill the vacancy, but due to his relocation, he is no longer eligible. Buley will serve as the city’s council member until the term expires in November.
The council also appointed John Hennings and Celena Chatham to serve on its planning commission, which meets only when needed. Arcade’s next planning meeting is July 20 at 6 p.m.
In other business, the council approved:
• two business licenses requested by Aaly Hassanaly to operate an Exxon service station and neighboring liquor store at the corner of Hwy. 129 and B. Whitfield Road.
• a business license for Richard Lee Redd of Jefferson to operate “Perk Septic Solutions”.
• a business license for Eric Barlow of Jefferson to operate “Attention to Detail Grage Door, Inc."
• a resolution to establish a 5% franchise fee from TruVista Communications of Georgia, LLC, an Internet and cable provider servicing the area.
• a citizen request for new street signs at River Meadows Drive and Valley Drive located off Jefferson River Road.
