Those over age 65 are now eligible to get the Covid virus vaccine.
Jackson County EMA director Bryan Bullock said Jan. 6 that those over age 65 can now register for the vaccine. Bullock said he had a call with the state's department of health for the update.
"Any citizen that is 65 or older can receive the vaccine," he said. "To sign up they need to call (706)340-0996 and follow the prompts. If they don’t won't to wait on the phone, it will give them the option to leave their phone number and receive a callback. They can also go to www.publichealthathens.com to get more information."
Bullock also said that all first responders can now also register for the vaccine.
"Category 1A has been expanded to include all first responders," Bullock said. "Originally, 1A only included EMT's, Paramedics and healthcare workers. The vaccine is now available to all of our firefighters, medical first responders, law enforcement officers, corrections officers and 911 dispatchers."
Bullock said the state hasn't yet formed plans for the general public to get the vaccine.
Healthcare workers were the first to get access to the vaccine.
