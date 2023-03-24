Business RadioX has announced that the Empower College and Career Center is home to the company's newest studio, Northeast Georgia Business RadioX.
Local business executive Tom Sheldon manages the daily operations of the studio. Sheldon is also the host of the studio’s signature show “Northeast Georgia Business Radio”, a weekly podcast series that highlights and features local businesses and the great work they’re doing for their market, their community and their profession.
“I am excited to serve the Northeast Georgia region and provide a valuable media platform for businesses to grow, develop new business, and share their stories,” said Sheldon.
With studio space at the Empower College and Career Center, Business RadioX also has the opportunity to mentor local students for potential careers in broadcasting and the podcast industry.
“The Empower College and Career Center is thrilled with the partnership that has developed with Business RadioX. The fact that both of our missions is to promote business and industry across Jackson County makes this partnership a no-brainer,” said John Uesseler, CEO of the Empower College and Career Center. “In addition, Business RadioX is dedicated to providing work-based learning opportunities and promoting the great work of Empower, our students and the Jackson County School District.”
Northeast Georgia Business RadioX is the latest Business RadioX studio to serve the metro-Atlanta business community, joining other studios in Cherokee (Canton), Forsyth (Cumming), Gwinnett (Duluth), North Fulton (Alpharetta), North Georgia (Gainesville), Rome, and Sandy Springs.
