Business RadioX has announced that the Empower College and Career Center is home to the company's newest studio, Northeast Georgia Business RadioX.

Local business executive Tom Sheldon manages the daily operations of the studio. Sheldon is also the host of the studio’s signature show “Northeast Georgia Business Radio”, a weekly podcast series that highlights and features local businesses and the great work they’re doing for their market, their community and their profession.

