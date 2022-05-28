Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller conceded defeat Friday in a tight race for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.
With 100% of the vote counted, state Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, received 50.07% of the vote, narrowly avoiding a runoff with Miller, R-Gainesville, who finished second in a four-way race with 31.12% of the vote.
"I hoped for a different outcome in the election, but the people have spoken, and the votes have now been counted," Miller said Friday. "Earlier today, I spoke with and congratulated the victor, Burt Jones, and wish him well. I look forward to supporting Burt in the upcoming general election."
Jones doesn't yet know who he will face in the general election in November. The Democratic nomination will be decided in a June 21 runoff between former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall and Charlie Bailey.
Hall won 31.3% of the vote in Tuesday's primary, a contest that featured nine candidates. Bailey finished second to make the runoff with 17.6% of the vote.
Current Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, is not seeking reelection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.