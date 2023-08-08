Commerce proclamation

The Commerce City Council issued a special proclamation for the city gas department’s 811 Day during its Aug. 7 meeting. Shown here are city gas department staff Richard Elrod, Trevor Johnson and Mayor Clark Hill.

There could soon be a lot of buzzing going on in Commerce.

The Commerce City Council heard a presentation on Aug. 7 by city library manager Angel Abounader to locate an observatory bee hive at the library. The special honey bee hive is designed for the public, especially children, to view how bees work in their hives. It would be located outside the library at a front window so people could safely view the hive from the inside without having to worry about getting stung by a bee.

