There could soon be a lot of buzzing going on in Commerce.
The Commerce City Council heard a presentation on Aug. 7 by city library manager Angel Abounader to locate an observatory bee hive at the library. The special honey bee hive is designed for the public, especially children, to view how bees work in their hives. It would be located outside the library at a front window so people could safely view the hive from the inside without having to worry about getting stung by a bee.
The hive is an outgrowth of the library’s support of the Commerce Beekeepers Club. The club’s president Shawn Jones also spoke to the city council and outlined some details of how the hive would work. He said the group is being careful about the strand of bees that would be put into the hive to have a less aggressive line of bees in place.
While the club might harvest a little honey from the hive, education is the main point. Jones said the special observation hive is designed to showcase how the bees work more than to harvest honey. The number of frames in the hive would be limited, he said, and that the bees would likely swarm (leave the hive for a new location).
“We want them to swarm,” he said. “...we want them to go through that cycle for education.”
Council members expressed a lot of interest and support for the project. The council is slated to vote on the plan at its voting meeting Aug. 21.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business discussed Aug. 7, the council heard:
• the need to approve a new water conservation plan for the city. The current plan is 20 years old and need to be updated so the city can get permitting for new water resource development.
• a report about plans for the city to sell power to Woodlands Edge, a crypto mining company that wants to locate in the city. The agreement would be for three years to sell 5 MW of power at market rates plus a margin for the city. The company would locate on the old city landfill.
• a report about plans for upcoming city special events and the need to close certain streets for those events. The events are: Cruisin’ Commerce Car Show on Sept. 10; Bands, Brews & /BBQ Fall Festival on Oct. 14; Commerce by Candlelight on Nov. 30; and the Commerce Christmas Parade on Dec. 2. The parade this year will be at night.
