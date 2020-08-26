Cody Cain has announced his intention to run for the District 3 seat on the Jefferson City Council.
The position is being vacated by incumbent Jon Howell, who has announced plans to run for mayor in a Nov. 3 special election to fill the unexpired term of Steve Quinn.
Cain is a native of Jefferson, graduating from Jefferson High School in 1999. After graduating from Emmanuel College, he coached baseball for two years at North Georgia College in Dahlonega and at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs.
For the last 15 years, Cain has worked with his father at Billy Cain Ford.
He is marred to wife Crisden and they have three daughters: Makaylee, 15; Haylee 12; and Blakelee, 5.
They attend Free Chapel Church in Gainesville where Cain has done volunteer work for the past 13 years.
"I'm new to the political world, but I'm a hard worker who loves Jefferson and I want to see us continue to move forward in the right direction," Cain said. "I'm available to anyone who wishes to talk about my campaign at 706-248-1864 or 706-335-3105."
