Cody Cain has won the open Jefferson City Council District 3 seat.
Cain defeated Christine Dalton 110-44 for the seat, which was vacated by Jon Howell who ran unopposed for mayor.
The council will swear-in Cain and Howell Thursday at 5:30 at the Jefferson Civic Center in a called meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.