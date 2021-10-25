A series of rezoning requests to allow for plans to establish Camp Hooray, a weekly summer camp and year-round day camp for individuals with special needs, were approved by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners during its meeting Oct. 18.
Upon completion, Camp Hooray in South Jackson will represent one of the only special needs summer camps in the nation.
The approved rezonings change 79.35 acres located between Jefferson River Road and New Kings Bridge Road from agricultural to special use zoning. The property consists of four parcels owned and operated by Extra Special People, Inc. (ESP), a nonprofit based in Watkinsville.
Upon buildout, Camp Hooray is designed to accommodate 200 campers, with a 1:1 ratio of campers to camp counselors to total 400 overnight individuals with some additional day staff for support.
The development will consist of multiple new buildings and a few existing structures that will serve to provide lodging, dining and a number of amenities, such as an amphitheater, fire pits, tree houses, a playground, a pool, a ropes course, lake swimming and slides, an equestrian area, a multi-use fully accessible sports field, an archery shelter and a zip line. Camp Hooray will also feature a gym, classrooms, clinics, office space, pavilions and a barn.
The bulk of parking areas will be at the main entrance with other smaller parking lots distributed around the site. After all road upgrades and necessary intersection improvements are completed, the main entrance will be from New Kings Bridge Road and Strickland Lane will serve as a secondary emergency entrance.
The project will consist of multiple phases with the first phase being the construction of the day camp facility and adjacent amenities, such as the pool and activity field. The day camp operation will be modeled similar to ESP’s existing Watkinsville location and will provide facilities for year-round daily program activities.
The subsequent phases will be directed towards developing the summer camp elements with the anticipated delivery of all phases projected at five to ten years.
"We weren’t looking to have our own summer camp. We use Twin Lakes currently, but we know that there are 20,000 families in the area that have children with special needs and 50,000 total that we can serve,” said ESP executive director Laura Whittaker to the BOC. “We need to be in a community that we can really stand on the shoulders of, so we’re really excited to be here."
OTHER ZONING-RELATED BUSINESS:
Also during its meeting Oct. 18, Jackson BOC approved the following rezoning requests:
• DuSouth Surveying seeking to rezone 1.77 acres at 1366 Ila Road and 17.6 acres at 3110 Ila Road owned by Linda Hendrix. The smaller parcel is currently zoned agricultural (A2) and the larger parcel currently zoned non-retail commercial (NRC) will be rezoned to single-family detached residential district (R1) to accommodate a proposed 16-lot subdivision on 19.37 acres with a density of 1.21 units per acre. The approvals came with one additional condition not on staff’s recommended list to include a provision prohibiting ingress and egress access off Club Drive.
• Jeannette Finch, applicant and property owner, seeking to rezone 4.076 acres on Mauldin Road in Jefferson from agricultural (A2) to single-family mobile home district (MH) to divide property into two tracts that meets the 1.5 acre lot size requirement of MH districtring, which also requires each lot be a minimum of 150 feet wide at the building line.
• Jasmine Stribling, applicant and property owner, seeking to rezone 5.15 acres at 644 Chandler Bridge Road in Nicholson from agricultural rural farm districting (A2) to low-density detached residential zoning to divide the property into two tracts. A new residential home will be built on the southernmost lot, however no plans or property surveys were approved as part of this request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.