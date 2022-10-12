Gaines

Houston Gaines

1. Why are you running for re-election, or conversely, challenging the incumbent for this office?

We're seeing record high inflation thanks to reckless policies out of D.C. The state legislature is a backstop and line of defense against D.C.'s misguided policies. While we've already passed the largest tax cut in state history, suspended the gas tax, and issued a $1 billion tax refund, next year, we will pass another $1 billion tax refund and provide much-needed property tax relief. We'll also continue to invest in law enforcement to stop crime and provide the necessary resources for our men and women in blue. I was proud to author legislation to stop local governments from defunding the police in Georgia - and this year, I carried legislation in the House to add $75 million in new funding for law enforcement. And we'll prioritize parents having a say in their children's education. I'm running for re-election to deliver on these important issues and continue the work we've already done. We don't have time to rest on our successes - there are too many pressing issues today. We have more work to do, and I look forward to addressing these challenges head on.

