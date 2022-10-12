1. Why are you running for re-election, or conversely, challenging the incumbent for this office?
We're seeing record high inflation thanks to reckless policies out of D.C. The state legislature is a backstop and line of defense against D.C.'s misguided policies. While we've already passed the largest tax cut in state history, suspended the gas tax, and issued a $1 billion tax refund, next year, we will pass another $1 billion tax refund and provide much-needed property tax relief. We'll also continue to invest in law enforcement to stop crime and provide the necessary resources for our men and women in blue. I was proud to author legislation to stop local governments from defunding the police in Georgia - and this year, I carried legislation in the House to add $75 million in new funding for law enforcement. And we'll prioritize parents having a say in their children's education. I'm running for re-election to deliver on these important issues and continue the work we've already done. We don't have time to rest on our successes - there are too many pressing issues today. We have more work to do, and I look forward to addressing these challenges head on.
2. What is the most important issue in your race?
As I've been out knocking on doors and talking to voters, there's one issue that clearly rises to the top: the economy. As I mentioned earlier, we're seeing 40-year high inflation. Families are struggling. Whether it's at the gas pump or the grocery store, inflation is hitting everyone. We're also experiencing supply shortages and workforce challenges. I've already mentioned some of the ways we're working to address these issues above, but we clearly have more work to do. Georgia is leading the country as the number one state in which to do business (for the ninth consecutive year). We will continue to make our state a great place to build a business, to work, to live, and to raise a family.
3. What in your background makes you best qualified for the position you’re seeking?
My entire professional career has been working with small businesses and helping them grow. Now more than ever, we need folks in government who understand the issues businesses are facing - from supply shortages to workforce challenges and everything in between. I'd couple that experience with my work over the last four years in the State House. In my first two terms, I've authored nearly 20 bills that have become law - meaningful legislation that will make a difference in the lives of Georgians. That includes my bill to prevent local governments from defunding the police and my legislation to help victims of domestic abuse and human trafficking. I'll continue delivering every single day if given the opportunity to continue serving.
4. Schools are coming under some fairly bitter attacks over cultural and social issues, such as LGBT issues and racial issues. Do you think elected public officials should insert themselves into these debates, or should those decisions be left to local school systems to deal with?
This recent legislative Session, I was proud to support the Parental Bill of Rights - a bill that codifies important protections for parents in their children's education. This allows parents the right to view all instructional material presented in classrooms and will help facilitate constructive dialogue between parents, students, and teachers. We passed additional legislation preventing the instruction of several divisive concepts in our classrooms - and we passed legislation to authorize the GHSA to ensure that boys aren't competing in girls sports. The House unanimously passed the "Georgia Civics Renewal Act" - a bill that mandates a course of instruction in financial literacy for Georgia students, as well as highlighting the importance of civic involvement and public service. Finally, I'll mention that our FY23 budget includes the most state funding ever allocated to our public schools - and it includes another raise for our teachers, capping the Governor's proposed $5,000 raise for our educators. I'm proud of the work we've done around education in our state and look forward to continued progress.
5. Give a brief bio of yourself (work, family, hobbies, etc.)
We have three generations of Gaines in Athens, and we're proud of our family's roots. I was born and raised in Athens, went to UGA, and have built a career in the private sector here. I help run the business side of a small civil engineering firm based in Oconee County. As mentioned above, I've been in the House for four years - the district includes portions of Barrow, Clarke, Jackson and Oconee counties. In the House, I serve on eight committees, including the Ways & Means, Appropriations, and Insurance committees - and I'm honored to serve as Chairman of the Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee, Vice Chair of the Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee, and Secretary of the Health & Human Services Committee. I was honored to recently be named a UGA '40 Under 40' graduate, was named Legislator of the Year by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Champion of Recovery by the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse, and received the Legislative Champion Award from the Georgia Coalition against Domestic Violence. I'm actively involved with a number of organizations in the community - including serving on the Alumni Board for UGA's School of Public & International Affairs, as a Board Member for the Northeast Georgia Boy Scouts Council, and an active Rotarian. In terms of hobbies, there's nothing that can top watching the Dawgs play on Saturdays in Sanford Stadium. Here's hoping we repeat as National Champions in 2022!
