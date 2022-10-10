1. Why are you running for re-election, or conversely, challenging the incumbent for this office?
I am not running to win. I am running to change. I would like my candidacy to open the field to other women, to other engaged transplants, and to those free from old county prejudices and mindsets. This county is so gracious, beautiful, and incredibly dear to me, but the current system blocks newcomers from participating in decision making processes. I am a committed community volunteer: I attend commission meetings, serve on several nonprofit boards, and show up with energy and compassion, but I don’t always feel that my voice is heard.
A county commission is not the federal government. It does not make foreign or monetary policy or pass federal legislation. The work of your commissioner is about the quality of your life here on the eastside. It’s about you, your neighbors, your property, and your prospects. You never know when you might need to borrow a cup of sugar, lend a power drill, or draft help to protect your business or keep your property safe from flooding.
2. What is the most important issue in your race?
We all want the same thing: for Jackson County to thrive. We just have different definitions of thriving, and we are plagued by fear of change. We CAN manage growth intelligently, shore up infrastructure with expanded access to city water and sewer, and maintain resident quality of life. We can also prioritize economic, racial, and cultural diversity, and accept change as it comes, because it always comes.
Folks who work in Jackson County deserve to afford a starter home, and local city and county zoning rules currently prevent that level of development. An independent housing study recently showed the need for balanced housing in the county, including affordable, starter, and workforce housing. We can influence the construction of housing our children and aging parents can afford, and block corporate trusts from purchasing our housing stock as ATM machines. One solution may be to create a county registry of developers, in order to identify problematic builders, hold them accountable, and better inform our county comprehensive plan. We can also prioritize our human values over our home values, and show up at council and commission meetings to support the right of everyone to live in a safe, secure home near their jobs and family.
3. What in your background makes you best qualified for the position you’re seeking?
My professional background is in manufacturing management, including transportation, warehousing, and logistics, which gives me insight into the industrial and workforce development challenges facing the county. In addition, my management philosophy, is to set a goal and stick to it. Most importantly, however, my work history taught me the value of customer service. If elected, the citizens of District 4 will be my customers, and I pledge to treat you as such. Reach out to me with your issues. Please. If I don’t have an answer, I will do my darnedest to get one.
In addition, I bring fresh eyes, energy, and experience as a District 4 resident caught between my own neighborhood developer and the county. When problems arose with our drainage, my neighbors and I struggled to find advocates. In the end, many of us had to spend thousands of dollars to keep our yards from being washed away. I want to be that advocate for the rest of District 4.
4. Schools are coming under some fairly bitter attacks over cultural and social issues, such as LGBT issues and racial issues. Do you think elected public officials should insert themselves into these debates, or should those decisions be left to local school systems to deal with?
My mother and father taught me the value of knowledge tempered with wisdom. As a senior citizen, I find that I am always learning different perspectives that may not align with my own life experience. I am a heterosexual white woman, raised Catholic, but my truth does not negate the truth of others. Their stories matter. Happy, successful families led by same-sex couples live in our county, and their children deserve to see themselves represented in the school library. The rights of women (force-fed while marching for the right to vote) and even children (pre-child labor laws) were hard-won. Slavery happened, Jim Crow happened, and we would fail our children if we pretended that these atrocities did not cast a shadow over U.S. history. Our local officials should support school personnel and other educational experts rather than offer poorly-informed takes on critical race theory.
School safety, of course, is a different matter. I would support the installation of metal detectors at schools, and dedicated community resource officers at each campus. I would not support arming teachers, as they should not be expected to add militia training to their packed schedules. They do enough.
5. Give a brief bio of yourself (work, family, hobbies, etc.)
My name is Madonna Swanson Ward and I am the Democratic candidate for commissioner in Jackson County's 4th district. I live out near the East Jackson School complex with my husband Jim, a disabled Vietnam vet. We are happily retired and share three terrific grown children who have provided us with four grandchildren, the lights of our lives.
Jim and I moved here in 2018, after 20+ years in a home that eventually became too close to the Mall of Georgia and too inaccessible for our aging bodies. Jimmy had increased mobility issues and my own knees were complaining about dragging groceries up the stairs.
We came to Jackson County to find more accessible housing and fell in love with rural living. It was at Jefferson Freedom Fest, our first summer here, that I surrendered my independent voter status to join the Jackson County Democratic Committee. These folks give their time in service to our community and have enriched my life. I am proud to be one of them.
I am a reluctant candidate. Two years ago, I committed to run if no one else would, ensuring that District 4 voters had a choice. I have a good life, full of family, friends, and causes. My favorite days are spent making a mess with my grands or playing in the dirt in my garden. Why would anybody want to give that up to run for office?
The moment I signed up, it struck me. I just want to help my community, neighbors, and friends. I would suggest we all get more involved on the local level. We can do this together.
