Ward

Madonna Swanson Ward

1. Why are you running for re-election, or conversely, challenging the incumbent for this office?

I am not running to win. I am running to change. I would like my candidacy to open the field to other women, to other engaged transplants, and to those free from old county prejudices and mindsets. This county is so gracious, beautiful, and incredibly dear to me, but the current system blocks newcomers from participating in decision making processes. I am a committed community volunteer: I attend commission meetings, serve on several nonprofit boards, and show up with energy and compassion, but I don’t always feel that my voice is heard.

