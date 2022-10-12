Why are you running for re-election, or conversely, challenging the incumbent for this office?
My commitment to making a difference in Jackson County is unchanging. During my time as District 4 Commissioner, gains have been made that I am pleased with, but I have much more that I intend to accomplish over the next four years with
the help and votes of my fellow Jackson County residents.
What is the most important issue in your race?
Controlled growth is the key issue of this race. In May 2022, I committed to the citizens of Jackson County that I would not vote for more map amendment changes or rezonings for spec warehouses greater than 500,000 square feet. Currently, 76.5% of these warehouses are within the cities of Jackson County. Only the remaining 23.5% of the warehouses have been approved by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners in years past. Therefore, it is important that our commissioners build strong relationships with our cities’ elected officials, to ensure that we can move forward together and be on the same page for sustainable smart growth for Jackson County.
Because of the I-85 corridor, Jackson County stands poised to attract major corporations that will provide well-paying job opportunities for our citizens. This will be my focus in the upcoming term. Additionally, with the code changes we have made during the 11-month moratorium, the county will be on a clearer path to reasonable residential growth. Jackson County is a great place for a kid to grow up, and I intend to keep it that way.
What in your background makes you best qualified for the position you’re seeking?
I understand the needs of the people. In my 33 years of employment as a package car driver for United Parcel Service, I have driven down nearly every paved street and dirt road in Jackson County. During those years of delivering packages to homes and talking with our citizens, I observed firsthand the needs of the people.
Schools are coming under some fairly bitter attacks over cultural and social issues, such as LGBT issues and racial issues. Do you think elected public officials should insert themselves into these debaters, or should those decision s be left to local school systems to deal with? I believe that school issues should be handled by the local school systems.
Give a brief bio of yourself (work, family, hobbies, etc.)
Marty Seagraves is a 55-year resident of Jackson County. He and his wife, Tammy, have been married for 33 years. They have five children and two grandchildren. The Seagraves family resides on a beef cattle and hay farm in Nicholson; they are
a fourth-generation farming family in Jackson County. Marty retired after 33 years of employment at United Parcel Service. He is a Business Agent for Teamsters Local 728, a Jackson County Farm Bureau Board Member, and a member of Maysville Baptist Church. He enjoys golfing, farming, and vacationing with his family. His commonsense approach to tackling problems and planning for the future has been the trademark of his five years of service as Jackson County’s District 4 Commissioner.
